Maine Senate Race Update: Susan Collins

Back in July, I wrote in this space about the key race in Maine, where my friend Senator Susan Collins is facing off against State House Speaker Sara Gideon. I noted that Senator Collins is a model Senator who has never missed a vote in twenty-four years and sets the standard for bipartisanship and effectiveness. I also emphasized that she is a reliable supporter of the US-Israel alliance while her opponent has aligned with J Street.

In the weeks since then, the Pine Tree State has been inundated with television ads - most of them negative attacks on Senator Collins funded by Chuck Schumer's political machine and by other out-of-state liberals who despise the incumbent, because she supported President Donald Trump's Supreme Court picks and is willing to work with the President to help her state.

But as the race heads into the home stretch, we've also seen what a determined fighter Susan Collins is. She has been forceful and convincing in arguing that Mainers need an experienced, principled, and independent senior Senator looking out for them - as opposed to a knee-jerk Schumer backbencher. Despite Collins being at a financial disadvantage in the race, a Bangor Daily News poll released Tuesday showed the race is a statistical dead heat, Gideon 44%-Collins 43%.

The RJC has been there for Susan Collins just as she's been there for us. Our independent expenditure featuring strong testimonials from former Senator Joe Lieberman and Governors Larry Hogan and Charlie Baker attracted wide attention. We'll continue to do all we can to help our stalwart friend Senator Susan Collins for the next four weeks, and I encourage you to help on an individual basis too.

The RJC PAC has endorsed Susan Collins. You can help her win by clicking here to support his campaign.

