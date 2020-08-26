Celebrating America, "Land of Heroes"

Washington, DC -- This evening, the Republican Party will showcase American heroes and their incredible stories.

Speakers will include distinguished public servants such as Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence, Senators Marsha Blackburn and Joni Ernst, Governor Kristi Noem, Representatives Lee Zeldin (one of two Jewish Republicans in the US House of Representatives), Dan Crenshaw, and Elise Stefanik, and former acting director of national intelligence Richard Grenell. We’ll hear from heroes who keep our economy growing, protect our civil rights and our streets, and reach out with compassion to those in need.

America is filled with heroes, including members of our armed services, first responders, law enforcement, and people who dedicate themselves to a lifetime of public service. And then there are the everyday heroes, working men and women, parents, grandparents, teachers, and leaders of communities, businesses, and associations, who make lives better at the local level. Tonight, we will celebrate America, “Land of Heroes.”

