Republicans Will Keep America the “Land of Opportunity”

Washington, DC -- After a terrific first night, the Republican National Convention tonight will show how Republican policies enhance America’s economy, strengthen our national security, and provide opportunities for every American to succeed and thrive.

Speakers will include: First Lady Melania Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Florida Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, Jason Joyce, an eighth-generation Maine lobsterman, and Myron Lizer, Vice President of the Navajo Nation. Whether native-born or foreign-born, of any origin, race, or religion, all Americans can relate to the stories of struggle and success that our speakers will share tonight.

When America’s leaders keep us safe from foreign enemies, enforce the laws here at home, protect individual rights, and help our economy grow, all of us benefit. Under President Trump’s leadership, the US has once again become the “Land of Opportunity.”

