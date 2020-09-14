RJC Ad in NYT Tomorrow Thanks “Peacemaker” Trump

Washington, DC – The Republican Jewish Coalition has taken a full-page ad in tomorrow’s New York Times to commend and thank President Donald Trump for his achievements in bringing greater peace to the Middle East.

RJC Executive Director Matt Brooks said:

The Republican Jewish Coalition publicly and proudly expresses its thanks to President Donald Trump and his team for brokering the historic peace agreements between Israel and the UAE and Bahrain. The President is a true statesman who has done what others could not. His controversial decisions to move the US Embassy to Jerusalem and recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights were part of a regional strategy that has proven its wisdom this week with the signing of peace agreements between Israel and two Arab states. In addition to opening the door for regional cooperation in many spheres, these agreements strengthen the regional alliance against the threat of Iran. The world is safer today because of President Trump.

The RJC is the national grassroots organization of Jewish Republicans and represents tens of thousands of Jewish Republicans across this country.

Click here to see the ad.