RJC Announces Final 2020 Endorsements

The RJC PAC has announced a final set of endorsements for the 2020 election. The RJC PAC continues to be a significant force in this election cycle. The RJC PAC has already endorsed President Donald Trump, as well as Republican candidates in thirteen Senate races and twenty-nine House races.

The new endorsees are:

David Valadao (CA-21)

Darrell Issa (CA-50)

Karen Handel (GA-6)

Rich McCormick (GA-7)

Marianette Miller Meeks (IA-2)

Rep. Rodney Davis (IL-13)

Rep. Ann Wagner (MO-2)

Matt Rosendale (MT-AL)

Rep. Jeff Van Drew (NJ-2)

Yvette Herrell (NM-2)

Nicole Malliotakis (NY-11)

Claudia Tenney (NY-22)

Rep. Steve Chabot (OH-2)

Jim Bognet (PA-8)

Rep. Scott Perry (PA-10)

Beth Van Duyne (TX-24)

Genevieve Collins (TX-32)