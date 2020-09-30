RJC Announces Final 2020 Endorsements
The RJC PAC has announced a final set of endorsements for the 2020 election. The RJC PAC continues to be a significant force in this election cycle. The RJC PAC has already endorsed President Donald Trump, as well as Republican candidates in thirteen Senate races and twenty-nine House races.
The new endorsees are:
David Valadao (CA-21)
Darrell Issa (CA-50)
Karen Handel (GA-6)
Rich McCormick (GA-7)
Marianette Miller Meeks (IA-2)
Rep. Rodney Davis (IL-13)
Rep. Ann Wagner (MO-2)
Matt Rosendale (MT-AL)
Rep. Jeff Van Drew (NJ-2)
Yvette Herrell (NM-2)
Nicole Malliotakis (NY-11)
Claudia Tenney (NY-22)
Rep. Steve Chabot (OH-2)
Jim Bognet (PA-8)
Rep. Scott Perry (PA-10)
Beth Van Duyne (TX-24)
Genevieve Collins (TX-32)