RJC Applauds President Trump's Historic, Decisive Action Against Iran

Washington, DC - The Republican Jewish Coalition released the following statement applauding President Donald J. Trump for taking decisive action against Iran.

RJC CEO Matt Brooks said:

The RJC applauds President Donald J. Trump on taking historic, decisive action to prevent the terrorist regime in Iran from having a nuclear weapon.

Today’s successful, targeted military action proves once again that nobody has been tougher on Tehran, or a better friend to Israel, than President Trump.

Tonight will go down in the history books as one of the most consequential orders ever given by a U.S. President. God speed to our heroic war fighters.

The world is a far safer place thanks to President Trump.