RJC Blasts DNC for Hosting Anti-Semite Linda Sarsour

Washington, DC – Republican Jewish Coalition Executive Director Matt Brooks responded to comments from Linda Sarsour at a Democratic National Convention program today. Sarsour said, "The Democratic Party… is absolutely our party in this moment."

It is outrageous that the Democratic National Committee would allow Linda Sarsour to represent their party to American voters. Sarsour is a rabid anti-Semite, a friend of Louis Farrakhan, and a proponent of the BDS movement against Israel. She spreads anti-Israel lies and champions the cause of terrorists. Sarsour’s blatant anti-Semitism finally made her so treif that the radical Women’s March organization had to force her out of her leadership role, but she’s still kosher for the Democrat Party.

If Linda Sarsour is the face of the Democrat Party, then the Democrat Party has truly become the party of anti-Semitism and too toxic for American Jews.