RJC Drops Massive Direct Mail Campaign in Six States

Washington, DC – As part of the RJC’s 10-million-dollar effort to reelect President Donald Trump, the RJC is sending direct mail to Jewish voters in the critical battleground states of Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Arizona, Georgia and Michigan.

This project is making use of the most advanced, sophisticated, and data-driven approach in the history of Jewish Republican politics to persuade and turn out targeted Jewish voters in those states. The direct mail program is tailored and precisely timed to line up with each target state’s respective dates for vote-by-mail ballot drops and early voting deadlines, where applicable. This is in addition to our robust National Victory Team’s ongoing grassroots outreach, peer-to-peer text messaging operations, targeted digital ads, and cable and broadcast TV buys.

The initial direct mail pieces, which can be found by clicking here, draw a sharp contrast between President Trump – the most pro-Israel President in history – and Joe Biden and the radical Left.