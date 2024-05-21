RJC Endorses Congressman Randy Feenstra (IA-04)

Washington, DC - Today, the Republican Jewish Coalition announced its endorsement of Rep. Randy Feenstra (IA-04).

RJC National Chairman Senator Norm Coleman and CEO Matt Brooks said:

We are proud to endorse Congressman Randy Feenstra - a dedicated advocate for his Iowa constituents and a strong ally to the Jewish community.

Congressman Feenstra is being challenged by Kevin Virgil. Virgil was recruited to run by disgraced former Congressman Steve King. When King represented the district, he was a source of constant embarrassment for the GOP because of his pattern of inflammatory rhetoric condoning white supremacists and antisemites.

RJC helped Randy Feenstra end King’s political career in 2020, and we strongly support the Congressman’s campaign to defeat King’s hand-picked candidate in the June 4th Republican primary.

For Jewish Americans, there is a lot at stake in this primary:

Randy Feenstra supported Speaker Mike Johnson in securing $14 billion in emergency military assistance to Israel. Kevin Virgil attacked him for it.

Randy Feenstra proudly supported the Antisemitism Awareness Act; Kevin Virgil attacked him for it - and even attacked the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance!

RJC urges the voters of IA-04 to support Congressman Randy Feenstra and reject the extremism of Kevin Virgil in the GOP primary on June 4.