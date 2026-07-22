RJC Endorses Senator Darline Graham for US Senate in South Carolina

Washington, DC – The Republican Jewish Coalition released the following statement endorsing Senator Darline Graham in the Special Republican Primary for the United States Senate in South Carolina.

RJC National Chairman Senator Norm Coleman and CEO Matt Brooks said:

The RJC is proud to endorse South Carolina Senator Darline Graham for the United States Senate.

President Donald J. Trump personally asked Darline Graham to enter this race and gave her his complete and total endorsement, urging, “RUN, DARLINE, RUN!”

Darline Graham steps forward at a moment of profound loss, after the passing of her brother, the great Senator Lindsey Graham. Senator Lindsey Graham dedicated his life in service to our country and was the best friend of the Jewish people and for the cause of liberty in the US Senate. We trust his beloved sister to carry the fight forward.

As Senator Lindsey Graham said of his sister in a 2015 interview, “If she took a role on, she would be a great representative of our country. I can’t think of a better person.” He trusted her and her judgment more than anyone else’s.

Darline Graham is “all in”, ready to earn every vote and to work each day for the people of South Carolina. She brings a lifetime of service outside of politics, from her career helping South Carolinians with disabilities to her leadership at the state level, and she will bring that same determination and grit to the US Senate.

The RJC urges South Carolina Republicans to honor the legacy of Lindsey Graham, stand with President Trump, and vote for Senator Darline Graham in the Special Republican Primary on Tuesday, August 11, 2026.