RJC: Four More Years

RJC Comments on Day Four of the Democratic National Convention

Washington, DC -- Tonight is the last night of the Democrats’ convention and things are only expected to get worse. Worse for American national security, worse for the US-Israel relationship, and worse for American Jews. Unless, of course, we get four more years of President Donald J. Trump.

Joe Biden is the leader of the Democrats now. He has done nothing to stand up to anti-Semites Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib. He has done nothing to stand up to the numerous Democrats that unapologetically embrace anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan, like Linda Sarsour, who was shockingly given a speaking role at the convention. He has done nothing to stem the tide of the anti-Israel voices rising in his party.

None of that is a surprise given Biden’s history. Starting back in 1982, then-Senator Biden threatened Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin with cutting off aid to Israel. As Vice President, Biden ignored Israeli warnings on the Iran nuclear deal, even boycotting Prime Minister Netanyahu’s address to Congress on the subject, and we ended up with an emboldened Iran that the UN says is violating every aspect of the nuclear deal. Biden whipped votes at the UN in favor of UN Res. 2334, an absolute slap in the face to our ally and the only democracy in the Middle East, Israel. Biden even chose a running mate who, believing it was advantageous to her presidential campaign, voted against anti-BDS legislation that half of the Senate Democrat caucus supported, and showed her true colors by turning her back on Israel.

Rounding out the night are: Senator Cory Booker, who also voted against anti-BDS legislation because he thought opposing BDS would hurt his presidential campaign, and who voted in favor of the Iran nuclear deal; Senator Tammy Baldwin, who also voted against anti-BDS legislation, not because she was running for anything, but just because she seems to be okay with boycotting, divesting from, and sanctioning a flourishing democracy that guarantees freedom of speech, freedom of religion, and the rights of the LGBTQ community, Israel; and Pete Buttigieg who, to appease anti-Israel protesters at his campaign events, endorsed conditioning military aid to Israel - aid that many analysts say benefits the United States even more than it does Israel in the long term.

The RJC will continue to hold the entire Democrat Party accountable for its left turn away from the traditional bipartisan support for Israel and its glaring blind spot to the growing anti-Semitism in its ranks and among some of its best known members. Follow us tonight at @RJC to see why President Trump has earned four more years.