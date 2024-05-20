RJC Launches Hyper-Targeted Digital Ads Highlighting Biden’s Failures to Jewish Community

Washington, DC – Republican Jewish Coalition National Chairman Senator Norm Coleman and CEO Matt Brooks released the following statement announcing a $50,000 digital ad buy in key battleground states targeting Jewish voters:

As antisemitism spikes to record highs and America’s relationship with our ally Israel continues to reach new lows, the Jewish community is more energized than ever to turn the page from the failures, broken promises, and betrayals by Joe Biden.

This opening salvo of hyper-targeted digital ads will run in the key battleground states of Pennsylvania, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, and Michigan, targeting Jewish voters by deploying the most cutting-edge data operation in Jewish politics.

The first ad highlights Biden stabbing Israel in the back by withholding urgently needed military aid to the Jewish state as it fights for its very survival, effectively siding with Iran, Hamas, and Hezbollah, and putting the hostages at risk. The second ad showcases Biden’s shameful hypocrisy: he said in 2019 that it would be "preposterous" to withhold military aid from our ally Israel but in 2024, that is exactly what he's doing.

We need strong leaders who will stand up for Israel, stand up for freedom, and defeat terrorism. We need President Donald Trump back in the White House.