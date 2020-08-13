RJC on Israel-UAE Diplomatic Ties

Washington, DC – The Republican Jewish Coalition responded to the announcement today that Israel and the United Arab Emirates have agreed to normalize relations. RJC National Chairman Senator Norm Coleman said:

This is truly a historic day. President Trump has brokered a game-changing agreement for the Middle East. This is the first time since the Israel-Jordan peace treaty, 25 years ago, that leaders of Israel and an Arab state have agreed to establish full diplomatic ties.

President Trump’s vision and determination have once again brought about positive, constructive change in the region. Like his decisions to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and to move our embassy there, this agreement is something no other President has been able to achieve.

In this landmark moment in history, Israel and the UAE have come together not only to stand united against the hegemonic designs of Iran, but to promote security, economic, technological, scientific, and cultural ties across the region and to improve the lives of the peoples of the Middle East.

We applaud President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on this major step forward toward greater peace and stability in the Middle East.