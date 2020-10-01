RJC Releases New Ads in Florida

Washington, DC –– The Republican Jewish Coalition has released two new ads to run on broadcast and cable television in Florida starting on October 1. The total buy for these spots will be $3.5 million, in Miami/Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Florida is a critical battleground state this year and this ad buy is part of the RJC’s $10 million effort to reelect President Donald Trump.

“Deal of the Century,” an infomercial-style ad, shows a pitchman who says: "Concerned Joe Biden isn’t liberal enough? This election only: a special offer! Elect Joe Biden, get all his far-left friends too. The radical Left is going to have lots of influence on raising taxes, defunding police, pressuring Israel, and more! It’s the deal of the century. Elect one old liberal, get fresh, even more liberal ideas free.” This deal, the pitchman says, like the liberals’ policies, “is [bleeping] insane.”

The second ad, entitled “Fights For Us,” depicts President Donald Trump as the only candidate who “has stood with the Jewish community. President Donald Trump, the most pro-Israel President in history. He’s fought against rising anti-Semitism and efforts to defund the police. He strongly supports school choice and created the strongest economy in generations. In these times, Mr. Nice Guy won’t cut it. We need a leader who won’t back down and knows how to make peace. We need President Trump.” The ad visuals make reference to the historic peace deal brokered by President Trump between Israel and the UAE and Bahrain.

See the ads here:

