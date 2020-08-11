RJC Statement on Biden's VP Selection

Washington, DC – The Republican Jewish Coalition released this statement in response to Joe Biden’s selection of Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) as his vice presidential running mate.

RJC Executive Director Matt Brooks said:

Joe Biden has sealed the Democrat Party’s move to the extreme left with the choice of Kamala Harris as his running mate.

Senator Harris wants to put the US back into the disastrous Obama-Biden nuclear deal with Iran. She does not stand with Israel and the Jewish community. She voted against an anti-BDS bill in the Senate that also extended an existing loan guarantee program with Israel. As Attorney General of California, she received numerous letters from Jewish organizations urging her to act against anti-Semitic activities on campuses in the California public university system, but she refused to answer those pleas.

Harris is right up there with the Bernie Sanders wing of the party in supporting ‘Medicare for All’ and opposing fair trade deals like the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). In a 2016 California Senate candidate debate, then-Attorney General Harris said she had directed local law enforcement that they were not required to comply with ICE detainers for illegal immigrants who committed crimes.

A Biden-Harris White House would push the Left’s agenda on the American people, weakening our national security, choking off our economic opportunities, endangering our allies, and weakening our relationship with Israel.