RJC Statement on the President Reimposing Sanctions on Iran

Washington, DC – Today, President Trump announced that his administration will invoke the "snapback" provision of UNSC Res. 2231, reimposing UN sanctions on Iran that were suspended under the resolution as part of the JCPOA. RJC Executive Director Matt Brooks released the following statement:

Today’s decision by President Trump to invoke the "snapback" provision of 2231 is the right decision for the safety of the United States and the entire world. The UN has confirmed that Iran is violating every provision of the JCPOA. While the Obama-Biden deal with Iran was always a calamity that gave Iran everything it wanted, secured none of the protections we needed, and made the world less safe, this provision will help to fight back against Iran’s malign activities.

UNSC Res. 2231 is unambiguous as to the United States' right to invoke the "snapback" provision. The United States is listed by name as a country that can invoke the provision, and it does not stipulate that the US must still be a party to the agreement. To be clear, 2231 is not the Iran nuclear deal, it is a UN resolution. President Trump did not forfeit our right to the "snapback" provision in 2231; in fact, it was not possible to forfeit that right.

We should not have ever been in this position. At the time Biden and Obama entered into the disastrous deal, Iran was on a razor’s edge because international sanctions were working. The JCPOA with its sanctions relief was a lifeline to the Ayatollah and his regime - one they did not deserve. President Trump is doing everything he can to clean up the mistakes of Biden and Obama. The RJC thanks President Trump for his courage in standing up to the #1 state sponsor of terrorism, Iran.